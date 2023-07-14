La Crosse man accused of possessing child pornography

Donovan Cadogan
Donovan Cadogan(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 42-year-old Donovan Cadogan is facing four charges of possession of child pornography, persistent repeater.

The criminal complaint says authorities received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Facebook user had uploaded suspected child pornography to their server. Following investigation, authorities were able to identify Cadogan as a suspect.

Authorities seized several electronic devices found in Cadogan’s home and vehicle, including flash drives.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found what they believe to be over 2,000 images of suspected child pornography.

Cadogan was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

