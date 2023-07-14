Northern Wisconsin State Fair hosts meat animal program auction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair held its annual meat animal program auction, featuring animals raised by local students in 4-H and FFA programs.

The auction and animal shows features young farmers from across the area showing their animals, ranging from beef and dairy cows, to pigs, and even lambs.

“Our program, we’ve been very fortunate over the years,” said program co-chairwoman Jill Kuehni. “Our program is continuing to grow. We have 120 members selling tonight, and every year that it gets bigger, and the best part about this program is you meet your lifetime friends here. It doesn’t matter if you’re New Auburn, or Stanley, or Chippewa; when you’re here, you’re one.”

This year debuted brand new barns and Custer Coliseum, something fair officials thanked countless people for supporting.

“I am an alumnus of showing at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, and I’ve been in this program for many years in a leadership role, and for this to actually happen is truly a blessing,” Kuehni said.

Prior to the auction, participants showed their animals for judging with some receiving honors.

“It feels good for the first time getting grand champion,” said Duncan Creek 4-H member and steer grand champion Ben Wicken. “I’ve been raising this steer for a year and a half. Ever since I got out of school I’ve been working with them day after day, morning and night.”

“It feels amazing,” said Sigl Sod Busters 4-H member and swine grand champion and showmanship champion Breanna Freed. “I honestly was so shocked that he chose my pig because when he was describing what he wanted for a pig, he said that it’s always moving, and my pig was pretty crabby during the time, so it stopped a couple times, but she’s an amazing show pig.”

Following this year’s fair, the participants shared the sentiment of continuing to raise and show animals through school, and potentially beyond.

“I definitely see myself doing it through high school, going into high school next year,” said Duncan Creek 4-H member Madison Bowe.

“I can definitely see myself doing this throughout high school, and maybe going to different shows,” said Duncan Creek 4-H member Bronson Ludwigson.

“I’ll probably be showing for the rest of my high school career, and hopefully have my own farm when I’m older,” said Duncan Creek 4-H member Whittney Gotham.

“I want to be a vet, so it definitely helps you with agriculture,” said Freed. “It helps you with animals, a lot of animals, and it just helps you to be more, like, with everyone.”

The State Fair auction officials want to again thank bidders, contributors, volunteers, and all who participated in this year’s showings and auctions.

