Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Eau Claire County

A police car.(WSAW)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 3400 block of McElroy Court, in the Town of Washington, just before eight Thursday night.

When crews got there, they found a 77 year-old woman dead. An 81 year-old man was also in need of medical care. The man was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are suspicious and the incident is being actively investigated. The names of the two people involved have not been released.

