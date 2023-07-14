Suspects identified following investigation into gunshots in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects taken in custody following an investigation into gunshots in Menomonie are now identified.

Menomonie Police Department named the suspects as Jesse Fortenberry of Grenada, MS and Tyler Abney of Abilene Jones, TX.

Menomonie Police says Fortenberry is facing the recommended charges of reckless use of a firearm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm within 100 yards of a building. Abney is facing a recommended charge of party to the crime of obstructing.

According to initial information of the incident from the Menomonie Police Department, at 10:17 p.m. on July 11, 2023, the Menomonie Police Department received a report that a citizen heard about six gunshots in the area of 541 South Broadway.

Menomonie Police said officers searched the area and found empty shell casings in the alleyway behind 541 South Broadway. Bullet holes were found in two different unoccupied vehicles. Following investigation, two suspects were taken into custody.

