Wisconsin Farmers Union holds annual Summer Conference at Kamp Kenwood

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Farmers Union held its annual Summer Conference in Chippewa County Friday.

This is this first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that the Farmers Union has been able to host a full meeting at Kamp Kenwood on Lake Wissota.

At Friday’s meeting members discussed a new building project in downtown Chippewa Falls. The Union purchased the building for a new office space. They also hope to have a restaurant or cafeteria style area where area farmers can have their produce available to the community.

A speaker at the event also discussed mental health issues among rural communities, especially farmers.

“That’s good for everybody to have those conversations. So being able to have that, this gathering and being able to talk about the issues, even though one of them is, you know, a real serious issue and mental health, it’s something that we need to continue talking about,” Darin Von Ruden, Wisconsin Farmers Union President, said.

Von Ruden says the hope is to have the new building open by July 2024 in time for Farm Technology Days.

