988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds Spanish text and chat lines before one year milestone

Imagine not being able to get help in a crisis because you don’t speak English. 988 the national mental health crisis line is trying to remove that hurdle.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday marks one year since the launch of the 988 suicide crisis lifeline.

“988 is really a symbol of help, hope and support. And so, we’re making it easier for people to reach out and get that help in a time of need and specifically in crisis,” White House Assistant Terri Tanielian said.

Before the milestone, White House Assistant Terri Tanielian says the team incorporated a Spanish text and chat line.

“We do have language support in other languages available through the regular 988 line, so call responders can access that support for translation, but this new Spanish text and chat,” she said.

Locally, Wisconsin Department of Health Services breaks down what happens when a person calls 988.

“The second is actually to be connected with a Spanish language counselor that actually will connect somebody with a call center that specializes in Spanish languages. That is not a Wisconsin based call center but it will be a call center that will specialize in that Spanish language,” Wisconsin Lifeline Program Manager Wisconsin, Shelly Missall said.

Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center Development Director Jalen Greenlee explains this addition will open doors for Spanish speakers.

“A lot of Hispanic people in the community aren’t able to learn English,” Greenlee said. “It’s either because they, you know, have to work, they don’t have the time they have to take care of their family.”

No matter what anyone is going through, Greenlee reminds the community they are not alone.

“Just keep the faith and just know that in the city of Madison and beyond, it’s a lot of resources,” Greenlee said. “You can always come to our center to learn about those resources of BLW neighborhood Center on the South, southeast side of Madison.”

In the future White House officials tell me they hope to have video phone services for those who are hard of hearing.

