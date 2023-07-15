Canadian wildfire smoke returns as the weather cools down this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a few days with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, we should be dodging less rain chances this weekend. The main weather talking point may turn out to be hazy skies due to the return of atmospheric smoke from the west and northwest. Some of this smoke will be at ground level which means you may be able to smell it at times and it may also impact visibility. A state-wide air quality alert is in effect until noon Sunday, currently for sensitive groups, including those with lung and heart disease, respiratory illness, the elderly and very young. Limit your time outdoors and avoid any excessive exertion.

A state-wide air quality alert is in effect (weau)

The forecast calls for the highest concentrations of smoke to be around today (as depicted by the bright colors on the model below) into tonight before conditions improve through the day Sunday. We will just have to wait and see if things do clear out later in the weekend.

Near surface smoke forecast (weau)

Outside of the hazy conditions, the weather is looking good for outdoor events with just isolated showers and storms both this afternoon and again Sunday. Today will be the warmer of the two days as we cool off some and turn less humid.

Your weekend forecast (weau)

