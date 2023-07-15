Canadian wildfire smoke returns as the weather cools down this weekend

By Darren Maier
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a few days with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, we should be dodging less rain chances this weekend. The main weather talking point may turn out to be hazy skies due to the return of atmospheric smoke from the west and northwest. Some of this smoke will be at ground level which means you may be able to smell it at times and it may also impact visibility. A state-wide air quality alert is in effect until noon Sunday, currently for sensitive groups, including those with lung and heart disease, respiratory illness, the elderly and very young. Limit your time outdoors and avoid any excessive exertion.

A state-wide air quality alert is in effect
A state-wide air quality alert is in effect(weau)

The forecast calls for the highest concentrations of smoke to be around today (as depicted by the bright colors on the model below) into tonight before conditions improve through the day Sunday. We will just have to wait and see if things do clear out later in the weekend.

Near surface smoke forecast
Near surface smoke forecast(weau)

Outside of the hazy conditions, the weather is looking good for outdoor events with just isolated showers and storms both this afternoon and again Sunday. Today will be the warmer of the two days as we cool off some and turn less humid.

Your weekend forecast
Your weekend forecast(weau)

Get a full look at your weather forecast information for the next several days on the weather page right here on weau.com!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Eau Claire County
Generic police lights
Wisconsin DOJ: One is dead after officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
Authorities identify victim in Polk County fatal crash

Latest News

SportScene 13 7/14/23
SkyWarn 13 Weather 7/14/23
Wisconsin Farmer's Union Summer Conference
Goats Clean Up Construction Site