Eau Claire hosted the U.S. National Kubb Championship

By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People from all around the world swarmed to the Chippewa Valley this weekend for a one of a kind tournament.

Eau Claire is hosting the 16th annual U.S. National Kubb Tournament.

A kids tournament happened yesterday and adults are completely today and tomorrow.

Event Director, Eric Anderson, says over 450 people are in the tournament, and some came all the way from Sweden and Germany to participate in the game described as a combination of bowling and horseshoes.

“We have players from at least 22 different states. Player from Sweden. Player from Germany, over 450 players and probably that number of spectators. So yeah, it’s the largest kubb tournament in America. Oldest kubb tournament America. And one of the two or three largest in the world, right here, today, in Wisconsin,” Anderson said.

The championship is being held at the Eau Claire Soccer Park through Sunday, and tomorrow the competition starts at 8 AM.

