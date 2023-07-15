Final days of the 2023 Northern Wisconsin State Fair

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is coming to the end, but there are still activities fair goers can enjoy!
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is coming to an end, but that won’t stop fair goers from enjoying every last bit of it!

The fair will be ending on Sunday, the 16th, but there are still activities people can attend, like face painting and animal races!

One fair goer, Deanna Draskovich, who came to the state fair for the first time this year, shared her favorite part about the event.

“Well, it has everything you need. It’s big, which is nice and and it’s not too crowded, so that’s kind of really nice, but I can’t wait to go see the horses. They have pig races, duck races, chicken races,” Draskovich said.

There are a variety of activities going on Sunday, according to their online schedule.

