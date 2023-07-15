One arrested after car crash in Barron County

Generic police lights
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after a two vehicle crash in Barron County Friday night.

Shawn Thielman, 38, of St. Cloud, MN was arrested and has charges of OWI 3rd offense, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer recommended against him.

A press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the Barron County 911 Call Center received a call about the crash on Highway 63 and 19th Ave just west of Cumberland around 8:57 p.m.

The caller reported no injuries.

One sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene, and during his investigation of the scene he determined Thielman was under the influence of an intoxicant.

The release said the deputy then tried to place Thielman under arrest, but he resisted and a struggle between the two took place.

Officers from the Turtle Lake and Cumberland Police Departments were called for backup, and helped the deputy take Thielman into custody.

Both him and the deputy were taken to Barron Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Thielman is being held at the Barron County Jail.

