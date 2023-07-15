SportScene 13 for Friday, July 14th

SportScene 13 7/14/23
By JD Danielson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 17U legion baseball regionals continue on as Chippewa Falls faces River Falls, Menomonie battles Superior, and Eau Claire takes on River Falls.

Also, the 19U Eau Claire legion squad moves on in their Plover tournament defeating Neenah.

Plus, the Express look to snap their losing streak against the Larks.

Finally, a number of local athletes received all-state honors for track and field.

