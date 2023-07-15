‘Trooper in a Truck’ program brings different aspect to maintaining safe roads

Troopers partner with commercial drivers to spot safety violations which they report to other troopers on their radios
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some state troopers took a different approach to keeping the roads safe this week. The Wisconsin State Patrol partnered with commercial truckers to monitor the highway from inside the semi-trucks.

Troopers riding inside the trucks use their radios to report safety violations to other troopers who are patrolling around.

The general idea of the program is to reduce the number of crashes involving commercial vehicles as well as look for common distractions from a different angle.

Greg Magsam, member of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, said, “Giving them a higher vantage point of looking down onto other vehicles and being able to spot infractions easier.”

Lt. Nate Henrickson with the Wisconsin State Patrol added, “Could be texting and driving, could be eating while driving, or just not paying attention to the road in front of you.”

This is the second year of the program, and both the state patrol and motor carriers association say it’s been a huge success so far.

