Turning cooler and less humid through the weekend with just isolated rain chances

It’s been another evening with slow moving, scattered thunderstorms that will gradually weaken as temperatures cool after sunset. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued earlier but the severe risk moving forward will continue to decrease. Later tonight will be mostly dry with just a few clouds around as temperatures overnight drop down through the 60s with some early morning readings in the 50s. You may have also noticed the haze made a comeback on Friday, thanks to the return of Canadian wildfire smoke from the northwest. Conditions look to remain favorable for these conditions to persist well into the weekend, leading to the return of state-wide air quality alerts. This is for sensitive groups, including those with significant health issues, the elderly and very young.

Canadian wildfire smoke has again reduced air quality in the Upper Midwest (weau)

We head into this next weekend with mostly nice weather for any outdoor activities. Having said that, a cold front will be sliding through the Chippewa Valley Saturday afternoon. A few stray showers and storms may develop but most of us will remain dry. Breezy west winds will increase out ahead of the front, shifting a bit more to the northwest later in the day. We look to reach into the low 80s by early afternoon, before cooling just a bit by later in the day.

A cold front passes through the state. (weau)

Temperatures will be a bit cooler for the back half of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky expected on Sunday. The same upper trough sitting to our north for more than a week may again stir up a stray afternoon shower or storm but the majority of us will continue to stay dry with highs in the upper 70s. That upper system will finally start to move out to the east into early next week, giving us a few totally dry days. Monday will be pleasantly cool with highs in the 70s but we start to warm up again by next Tuesday. Another front is forecast to work this way for the middle of next week, returning scattered shower and storm chances as temperatures reach back into the seasonable 80s.

