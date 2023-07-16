2 seriously injured after single motorcycle crash in Monroe County Friday afternoon

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in the Town of Portland Friday afternoon.

A press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 Communications Center got the call for the crash on State Highway 33 and Ocelot Road around 12:37 p.m.

An investigation showed that Ted and Tammy Gould of Iowa were traveling west on Highway 33 with a group of motorcyclists when they reached a curve. Ted’s motorcycle lost traction after hitting gravel, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and go into the north ditch. The motorcycle traveled approximately 70 feet before overturning and ejecting Ted and Tammy.

As a result, Ted sustained serious head injuries, Tammy sustained serious injuries to her head and back and the motorcycle was severely damaged as well.

The release also said, neither Ted or Tammy wore helmets at the time of the crash.

Both were treated at the scene, then Tammy was flown by Gunderson Air to a hospital in La Crosse, and Ted was taken to a hospital in La Crosse via Tri-State Ambulance.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Air, and Rush Hour Towing.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Wisconsin DOJ: One person is dead after officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon
Generic police lights
One person arrested on suspicion of DUI-3rd offense in Barron County
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Eau Claire County
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
Authorities identify victim in Polk County fatal crash

Latest News

Air quality concerns around Madison in June.
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality alert
SportScene 13 - Saturday (7/15/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (7/15/23)
Toxic Exposure Screening For Veterans at Tomah VA