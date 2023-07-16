Alumni flatten current Badgers in Battle4Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger fullback Alec Ingold hosted the Battle4Wisconsin charity softball game at Warner Park in Madison, where current Badgers squared off with football alumni.

A hot and sunny day for the second Battle4Wisconsin! Current Badgers squaring off with Badger alumni for @AI_XLV’s charity softball game pic.twitter.com/ypIEwVtrbs — Anderley Penwell (@anderleytv) July 15, 2023

The game benefits Ingold’s charity, the Ingold Family Foundation, which “supports the community through supplemental personal development and financial well-being education.”

“Being able to do all that stuff means the world,” said Ingold. “It gives you purpose. And then, to have community events where you’re doing all this stuff with the foundation, it really kind of helps you in season why you’re doing it. And that ‘why,’ that purpose is-- I know a lot of guys who are playing at Camp Randall on Saturday-- they have those purpose. And a lot of us in the NFL as well.”

Jackson Acker, Skyler Bell, Myles Burkett, Rodas Johnson, Chez Mellusi, Maema Njongmeta, Alexander Smith, Jackson Trudgeon, Jordan Turner, C.J. Williams, and Hunter Wohler were the “Current Starts.” Badger softball star Maddie Schwartz pitched for the Current Stars.

Ingold, Zach Baun, Chris Borland, Brian Calhoun, Alex Erickson, Brady Ewing, Garrett Groshek, Taylor Mehlhaff, John Stocco, and Derek Watt played for the “Alumni Legends.”

“Just being able to come out here and be with guys obviously on my team, after a hard work week, but to be with the fans and the people I care about-- and Badger football is important,” said Williams.

The Alumni Legends won 16-5.

