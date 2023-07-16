A hazy sky remains as cooler temperatures take us into the start of the new week

Air quality remains a concern going into Sunday as wildfire smoke remains in place. Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, elderly, and those with health issues, at least until the early afternoon, however it is possible that unhealthy air quality remains in place through the evening hours as well. Air quality alerts remain in place for the viewing area until noon, but even as these alerts expire, you will still want to be aware of air quality if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon. Aside from air quality concerns, the second half of the weekend will feature intervals of clouds and sun. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most of the area will likely stay dry. Temperatures will remain below average to wrap up the weekend with highs mostly approaching the mid to upper 70s as winds remain breezy out of the northwest.

In the wake of a cold front across the upper Midwest, smoke, shower chances, and breezy conditions are in store for Sunday. (WEAU)

Cooler temperatures will hang around through Monday as highs only reach the mid 70s, but then changes start to occur in our upper level pattern, bringing the return of more seasonable temperatures toward the middle of the week. A ridge that has been bringing quite a bit of heat to the Pacific Northwest will start to break down, flattening out our upper-level flow. The pattern will remain mostly quiet through much of the workweek, however a front is expected midweek that may bring a slight chance at a scattered shower or storm. Unfortunately, this will not bode well for our continuing drought, in which parts of the state are classified under an extreme drought. For most of our area, however, we fall under a moderate drought for now. Seasonable 80s then take us into the next weekend as our quiet pattern remains in place.

