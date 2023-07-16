Records are broken with the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s 2023 turnout

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

People celebrated the end of a record breaking year for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Organizers shared how this year’s fair made a big impression on those who attended.

“Look at the kids. They’re laughing, they’re giggling, they’re running, they’re having fun. That makes grandpa, grandma, mom and dad, everybody, have fun,” Executive Director, Rusty Volk, said.

“There’s definitely a community between exhibitors as well as the fair goers, whether you’re on the animal side, the carnival side, or the vendors. Whether you’re coming for fair food, or you’re coming to see the animals, maybe you come for the concerts, there’s something fun for everyone,” Assistant Executive Director, Cindy Boggess, said.

To no surprise, this year’s turnout has surpassed previous years, and by a lot.

“Saturday was by far the biggest day we have ever had for a single day as far as people coming to the fair and visiting with the carnival, that was the largest day they have ever had in coming to the fair. So thank you to everybody that came to enjoy the fair,” Volk said.

Volk said that since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, the turnout at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has skyrocketed.

With 111,000 people having attended in 2021, and 114,000 people who attended in 2022.

The huge crowds bring a lot of revenue to the area.

“I can safely say that this week, for this 125th year, we will have generated over $10 million in economic impact,” Volk said.

Those running the fair hope to bring in even more newcomers for next year.

“We’re going to make you laugh and we’re going to make you just have a great time,” Volk said.

Volk says that ticket prices have not risen in years and they plan to keep it that way, as long as people keep attending the fair.

