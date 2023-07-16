SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 15th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire 17U legion team looks to continue their run in the regional tournament against Menomonie and Superior.

Plus, the Eau Claire 19U legion team continues their run in their Plover tournament.

Also, the Eau Claire Express look to start a win streak in a new series against Rochester.

Finally, the Eau Claire Cavaliers take on the St. Louis Park Pirates.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Wisconsin DOJ: One person is dead after officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon
Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Eau Claire County
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
Authorities identify victim in Polk County fatal crash
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (7/15/23)
The Express look to snap their seven-game losing streak in a home game against the Bismarck...
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 14th
Legion baseball regionals have begun in the Chippewa Valley
SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 13th
Sportscene 13 Thursday 10PM