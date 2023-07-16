Two people hurt in Monroe County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in the Town of Portland Friday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Communications Center got the call for the crash on State Highway 33 and Ocelot Road around 12:37 p.m.

An investigation showed that Ted and Tammy Gould of Iowa were traveling west on Highway 33 with a group of motorcyclists when they reached a curve. Ted’s motorcycle lost traction after hitting gravel, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and go into the north ditch. The motorcycle traveled approximately 70 feet before overturning and ejecting Ted and Tammy.

As a result, Ted sustained serious head injuries, Tammy sustained serious injuries to her head and back and the motorcycle was severely damaged as well.

The release also said, neither Ted or Tammy wore helmets at the time of the crash.

Both were treated at the scene, then Tammy was flown by Gunderson Air to a hospital in La Crosse, and Ted was taken to a hospital in La Crosse via Tri-State Ambulance.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Air, and Rush Hour Towing.

