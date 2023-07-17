$50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased at Cenex Convenience Store in Chippewa Falls

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a Cenex Convenience Store in Chippewa Falls, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

Wisconsin Lottery says the store is located on 1080 West River Street.

According to information from the Wisconsin Lottery, the estimated jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing is $900 million.

