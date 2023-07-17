Car hits home, gas meter in La Crosse causing a fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a car hit a home and the gas meter in La Crosse, causing a fire.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, on July 17, 2023, around 12:50 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a home and hitting the gas meter on the south side of the city. Crews arrived and determined no one was home at the time of the incident and everyone involved evacuated.

Officials with the La Crosse Fire Department say smoke appeared to be coming from the vehicle and the basement. Crews began attacking the fire. The fire was extinguished, containing to the lower level of the home.

La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department are investigating the incident.

