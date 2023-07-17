Construction gets underway on parking lots at Eau Claire County Government Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction on the main parking lots at the Eau Claire County Government Center is scheduled to get underway Monday, July 17, 2023.

According to information from Eau Claire County, parking lots A and B on the west side of the Government Center near Oxford Avenue are the affected parking lots. Oxford Avenue between Grand Avenue and Lake Street are set to be closed to traffic as well. Sidewalks are set to stay open for foot traffic.

Officials with Eau Claire County say that the Eau Claire Police Department is expected to allow on-street parking to the west of the Chippewa River near the Government Center during daytime working hours without ticketing or time enforcement. This will apply only during the period of construction.

Construction is expected to be completed on July 30, 2023.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.