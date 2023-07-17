Construction gets underway on parking lots at Eau Claire County Government Center

PARKING LOT CLOSURES
PARKING LOT CLOSURES(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction on the main parking lots at the Eau Claire County Government Center is scheduled to get underway Monday, July 17, 2023.

According to information from Eau Claire County, parking lots A and B on the west side of the Government Center near Oxford Avenue are the affected parking lots. Oxford Avenue between Grand Avenue and Lake Street are set to be closed to traffic as well. Sidewalks are set to stay open for foot traffic.

Officials with Eau Claire County say that the Eau Claire Police Department is expected to allow on-street parking to the west of the Chippewa River near the Government Center during daytime working hours without ticketing or time enforcement. This will apply only during the period of construction.

Construction is expected to be completed on July 30, 2023.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Wisconsin DOJ: One person is dead after officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident
A new record has been broken with how big the turnout was this year for 2023's Northern...
Records are broken with the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s 2023 turnout
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Generic police lights
One person arrested on suspicion of DUI-3rd offense in Barron County

Latest News

Young kids participate in the Fierce Freedom Justice Run.
Fierce Freedom reimagines “Justice Run”
After 70 long years, the only hospital serving Lafayette County is being rebuilt.
Nurse-turned-CEO spearheads new Lafayette Co. hospital
Crews Respond to House Fire (7/17/23)
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews responding to house fire in Chippewa Falls