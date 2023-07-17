Country Jam officials discuss traffic, parking

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam is just a few days away from kicking off its first event at the new grounds, and officials are warning Country Jam goers about traffic and parking concerns.

Officials with Country Jam say the only way to get to the new grounds is by taking U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 312 or Wisconsin Highway 29 to access County Road T. All side roads on County Road T will be blocked off.

While Uber and Lyft services will be available, officials say cell service isn’t the best on the grounds.

They say the best way to get to and from will be taking the shuttle service provided.

Information about shuttle service is available HERE.

Additional Country Jam information, including maps, is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.