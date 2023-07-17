Crews responding to house fire in Chippewa Falls

Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.(WEAU)
By WEAU guest
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in Chippewa Falls.

More than a dozen firefighters are attacking the smoke and flames coming from a single-story ranch home at 17092 52nd Avenue, just south of the Lake Wissota Boat Landing. Crews were called to the area shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, the garage was fully engulfed.

The Chippewa Fire District has confirmed everyone who was inside the home at the time was able to get out safely. The damage to the home is extensive.

“Homeowner says he was alerted to a smoke alarm going off after he got up to get prepared for the day and saw a light haze in the house... and opened the door to the garage and saw that it was orange. Shut the door and evacuated the house. Nobody was injured, no animals injured, everyone was able to get out of the structure safely,” says Chief Scott Bernette, Chippewa Fire District.

We have a reporter and photographer on the scene, and will bring you the latest information as we get it.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Wisconsin DOJ: One person is dead after officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident
A new record has been broken with how big the turnout was this year for 2023's Northern...
Records are broken with the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s 2023 turnout
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Generic police lights
One person arrested on suspicion of DUI-3rd offense in Barron County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/17/2023 6 a.m.
Eau Freedom: The "Justice Run" Reimagined
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith 7/17/2023
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (7/16/23)