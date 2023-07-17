Crews responding to house fire in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in Chippewa Falls.

More than a dozen firefighters are attacking the smoke and flames coming from a single-story ranch home at 17092 52nd Avenue, just south of the Lake Wissota Boat Landing. Crews were called to the area shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, the garage was fully engulfed.

The Chippewa Fire District has confirmed everyone who was inside the home at the time was able to get out safely. The damage to the home is extensive.

“Homeowner says he was alerted to a smoke alarm going off after he got up to get prepared for the day and saw a light haze in the house... and opened the door to the garage and saw that it was orange. Shut the door and evacuated the house. Nobody was injured, no animals injured, everyone was able to get out of the structure safely,” says Chief Scott Bernette, Chippewa Fire District.

We have a reporter and photographer on the scene, and will bring you the latest information as we get it.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.