Eau Claire Express ‘Meet & Greet’ events held at area Culver’s locations

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have ever wanted to meet members of the Eau Claire Express, now is your chance.

The Eau Claire Express partnered with three Culver’s restaurants in the area to host “Meet & Greet” events.

The first one was Monday at the Culver’s on Golf Road, where players signed autographs, had their pictures taken and enjoyed concrete mixers or a basket with fans.

Scoopie and Trax were also in attendance.

As part of the “Meet & Greet”, if you purchase a basket or kid’s meal, you’ll receive a free scoop of custard served in a mini Culver’s helmet while supplies last.

“These guys come from all across the nation. We have some guys from Stanford, University of Illinois- Chicago. We do have a couple of local guys from La Crosse, Eau Claire. But yeah, it’s a great way for them to get to know the Eau Claire community,” Michelle Hofacker, Express Director of Marketing, said.

If you weren’t able to make Monday’s “Meet & Greet”, you’ll have two more opportunities.

The next one is scheduled for July 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Brackett Avenue.

The last one is scheduled for Aug. 7 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Folsom Street.

