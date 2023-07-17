Fierce Freedom reimagines “Justice Run”

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Get out your running shoes because an Eau Claire nonprofit is hosting a fun run and festivities to help spread awareness about working to end the cycle of human trafficking.

On Wednesday, July 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Carson Park a re-imagined “Justice Run” called Eau Freedom Fun Run and Fest will kick off. The event will include a fun run, food trucks, live music, and an educational program. All of this is hosted by Fierce Freedom, a non-profit looking to spread awareness about sex trafficking.

The Community Event Specialist at Fierce Freedom, Cat Morgan, said they decided to change up the “Justice Run,” which they had been doing for 15 years, to involve the community more.

“A lot of people are doing a run,” Morgan said. “Let’s do something kind of different this year and let’s do something that the community, other community members, and organizations can also be featured at prominently. This year we are doing a program. We are having the collective choir do a performance. We are going to be highlighting stories of survivors in the community.”

For those interested in the fun run portion of the event, which loops through Carson Park, you must register for the run. There is a $25 registration fee. To register for the run and to see a video of the route click here.

