CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christian music festival, “Onefest”, will be held July 28-30, 2023 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

The festival features a number of national and regional acts.

Music starts on the main stage at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Church service on Sunday is free and starts at 10 a.m.

