Ladysmith man dead after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF WEIRGOR, Wis. (WEAU) - A Ladysmith man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sawyer County.

According to information from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on July 16, 2023, at 1:53 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 48 in the Town of Weirgor, about one mile west of the Village of Exeland near the intersection of Canaday Road.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek says deputies arrived to find that the driver of the motorcycle, identified as David Hamilton II of Ladysmith, Wis., was dead as a result of the crash. It appeared Hamilton was traveling eastbound on South Highway 48 when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and entered the ditch.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.

