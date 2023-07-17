Northern Wisconsin State Fair generates millions of dollars in economic impact

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year was a record breaking year for attendance to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, with over 114,000 people visiting the Chippewa Falls area and helping to boost the local economy.

With the largest crowds ever seen at the fair this year, millions of dollars in revenue were generated for not just the fair but local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

“We know that we have people that come to the fair from around the state, but also from around the country. So whether or not they’re just coming to the fair, they might be coming to the winery distillery to see our natural attractions. It’s really a big economic impact for the community,” Allyson Wisniewski, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president, said.

According to Wisniewski, the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds generated $174 million for Chippewa County in 2022.

“People that are coming in and staying in hotels, then that money gets spent with the hotels and then a portion of that goes back to the municipalities that they’re located in. And then a destination marketing organization such as the Chamber of Commerce would take those dollars and then put those out for further advertising and promotion of the communities that that those dollars are coming from. So it’s just a cycle of more heads and then more, more money that can be able to promote the area,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski said future events at the fairgrounds will help attract more people to the area, just as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has for the last 125 years.

“It really will provide a place to have many different things for the years to come, whether that’s agro-tourism, whether that’s just an event or a community event, it will be a really great asset. I think it really just gives them a snapshot into what is offered in our community. And then the hope is that they come back again.”

The exact economic impact from this year’s fair are yet to be released.

