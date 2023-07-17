Pleasantly cool Monday before temps warm back to near average

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have quickly exited Western Wisconsin this evening, leaving us with a clearing sky tonight and lighter west winds. It will be a good night to give the A-C a break and open the windows as drier air will allow temperatures to drop down through the 50s after midnight. The next work week starts off with quiet weather as high pressure sits to our west. We will likely see those west and northwest winds pick up again, but they won’t be as strong as they were Sunday with sustained winds around 10-15 mph. The nearly stationary upper low that was sitting over Central Canada all last week has now pushed north of the Great Lakes and will continue to slide eastward the next few days. It will influence our weather one final day, making for a pleasantly cool Monday. After starting off with sunshine, instability clouds will likely develop and take up a good part of the afternoon. There may also be a few scattered showers but with low dew points, any rain will be challenged to reach the ground, so nothing more than a sprinkle is expected. Highs will be nearly ten degrees below average, in the low and mid 70s.

Monday afternoon forecast map (weau)

Any clouds will quickly give way to a clear sky and another cool night as temperatures drop down to around 50 to start Tuesday. The weather will remain dry with the high over the state, and with much more in the way of sunshine, we will be able to warm back close to average, just above 80. By Wednesday the next front will be tracking from the Plains into Minnesota. Clouds will be arriving, along with the chance of a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the pace of the front, Wednesday should be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 80s. The front will make eastward progress, passing through Wednesday night or early Thursday. Some cooling will follow and the afternoon will top out closer to 80, while an upper disturbance may keep the chance of a few scattered showers in the state. Friday and into the weekend another high is forecast to sit just to the west which should promote dry weather with near average temperatures.

