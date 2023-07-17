Polk County Sheriff looking for witness of fatal crash

FATAL CRASH WITNESS
FATAL CRASH WITNESS(COURTESY: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to help identify the driver of a semi-truck.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says the driver is a witness to a fatal crash that occurred on July 12, 2023.

If anyone recognizes this truck or logo, you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300.

FATAL CRASH WITNESS
FATAL CRASH WITNESS(COURTESY: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new record has been broken with how big the turnout was this year for 2023's Northern...
Records are broken with the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s 2023 turnout
Generic police lights
Wisconsin DOJ: One person is dead after officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon
barn weddings
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Powerball tickets
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased at Cenex Convenience Store in Chippewa Falls
Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
OneFest (7/17/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/17/23)