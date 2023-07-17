Polk County Sheriff looking for witness of fatal crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to help identify the driver of a semi-truck.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says the driver is a witness to a fatal crash that occurred on July 12, 2023.

If anyone recognizes this truck or logo, you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300.

FATAL CRASH WITNESS (COURTESY: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.