Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Local farmers are raising concerns about a bill that could change the future of their barn wedding businesses.

Bill SB 332, formerly AB 304, states guests can drink wine and beer at these farms no more than six days a year and one day per month.

Not only will this impact couples but also the income of many local farmers. These private venues would also be required to have liquor licenses.

Owner of Bridle Barns and Gardens Pamela Pennington says her family farm has operated for years without selling or purchasing alcohol.

“Just like a park shelter, just like a campground, just like a cottage up North--why can’t you rent a place and have your family and friends come for a lovely gathering and supply your own beverages and food?” she asked

Pennington points to the economic power of local venues throughout the state.

“We have a huge impact on the local community--not only do our staff that work, but our events also come from the local community,” Pennington said. “But we alone are responsible for millions of dollars in hotel revenue.”

The caps put on the venues would trickle down to florists like Phil Molina and his wife.

“The bill as it currently stands is forcing trying to force venues to get a liquor license of which there basically aren’t many,” Molina said. “In most towns, the quotas are already used up.”

It was only in June that the florists got their permit to hold events. But on that same day -- they were shocked by the news of AB 304.

“We were down at the Capitol testifying for the Assembly bill, shocked and stunned, so it was not a celebratory occasion that night,” he said.

Farmer Jean Bahn says legislators fail to mention the major cut in revenue for businesses and the heartbreak for their customers.

“What am I to tell them?” Bahn said. “I just I lose sleep myself just thinking about next June. I have 4 weddings that month. "

Bahn serves as the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association’s Advocacy Chairman and says her goal is to speak up about what is at stake.

“I don’t think any of them that authored this has a good knowledge of how we operate and obviously don’t care to find out,” Bahn said.

These farmers urge Wisconsinites to reach out to the state’s senators. The next time the bill will be presented to the senate is in September.

