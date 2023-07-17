UPDATE: Driver of semi-truck has been identified

FATAL CRASH WITNESS
FATAL CRASH WITNESS(COURTESY: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The driver of a semi-truck has been identified.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says the driver is a witness to a fatal crash that occurred on July 12, 2023.

If anyone recognizes this truck or logo, you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300.

