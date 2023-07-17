Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming a woman whose death is under investigation in Eau Claire County.

According to updated information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the woman is identified as 77-year-old Diane Berthold.

In their update, the Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident with no community threat associated with the death.

According to initial information of the incident from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 3400 block of McElroy Court, in the Town of Washington, just before 8:00 p.m. on July 13, 2023.

When crews got there, they found a 77-year-old woman dead. An 81-year-old man was also in need of medical care. The man was taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are suspicious and the incident is being actively investigated.

