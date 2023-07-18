14-year-old dies in boating accident with jet ski, authorities say

A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.
A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.(GoFundMe)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a teenager died in a boating accident over the weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team was called regarding a crash involving a boat and a jet ski in Manatee County.

The collision involved a 45-year-old Palmetto resident operating the jet ski and two brothers from Bradenton on the boat.

“Regrettably, we must confirm the loss of a 14-year-old in a heartbreaking accident. The elder brother is currently receiving medical treatment and his condition is being closely monitored,” authorities told WWSB.

The boys’ family confirmed the deadly accident through a GoFundMe account set up to help with expenses.

“The Ganey family had to endure what is the greatest fear to all families and parents. James (17 years old) and Hunter (14 years old) were involved in a tragic boating accident that left James in critical condition and Hunter without his life,” the family shared.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man operating the jet ski or how the collision occurred.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex
Ambulance
Ladysmith man dead after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County
FATAL CRASH WITNESS
UPDATE: Driver of semi-truck has been identified

Latest News

Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at...
Biden administration to host state leaders Wednesday for summit on making child care more affordable
FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007,...
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for almost 380 times its original price
Football Camp Raises Money and Spirits