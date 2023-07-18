2 DAs find officers’ actions justified in St. Croix County officer involved shooting

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The District Attorneys for both St. Croix County and Polk County found the officers’ actions justified in an officer involved shooting in the Town of Star Prairie.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on June 3, 2023, the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call around 10:45 p.m. where the caller said her husband was “out of control” and threatened to “bring his AR out.”

Law enforcement from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and New Richmond Police Department responded to a home on the 1900 block of County Trunk Highway CC in Star Prairie. The report states when law enforcement arrived, they were told there were two juveniles inside the home with the man who was threatening officers. Deputies saw through the window he was armed with a hunting rifle.

The report said as the man exited the home, he continued to make threats and a St. Croix County Deputy and New Richmond Police Officer fired their weapons. The 42-year-old man died at the scene and no one else was hurt.

The deputy and officer involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office then identified the person who died as a result of the shooting as 42-year-old Tyler Abel of rural New Richmond, Wis.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Abel was a Corrections Officer who was hired by the DOC in April of 2022.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell says Abel spent approximately 20 years in manufacturing before joining the DOC. He worked at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

