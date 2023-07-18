2 La Crosse men accused of abusing elderly person

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two La Crosse men are accused of abusing an elderly person.

A criminal complaint shows 18-year-old Kavoendrea Compan is facing charges of physical abuse of an elder person -intentionally cause great bodily harm -ptac, as a party to a crime, aggravated battery -ptac, as a party to a crime, and felony bail jumping -no contact.

A separate criminal complaint shows 40-year-old Jorge Compan is facing charges of physical abuse of an elder person -intentionally cause great bodily harm -ptac, as a party to a crime, aggravated battery -ptac, as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor bail jumping -new crime.

According to information in the complaints, on June 29, 2023, a person called authorities and stated that her husband had been jumped by two men which resulted in him having to have surgery and be in the hospital for the next few days.

The criminal complaints say authorities made contact with the victim at Gundersen Health Systems on July 1, 2023. The victim said two men had kicked him multiple times while he was on the ground near his home. The incident resulted in the man having a 4 ½ hour surgery.

According to information in the complaints, the victim said he was walking on the block. A couple of boys with water guns were spraying the victim with water. The victim said he told the boys to stop and they wouldn’t. The victim said he tossed a rock at the boys, and it hit one of the boys in the head. The boy then said he was going to tell his dad. That’s when two men walked towards the victim. The victim fell to the ground and both men kicked him about two times each.

After further investigation, the two men involved were identified as are Kavoendrea Compan and Jorge Compan. Both were arrested and taken to jail.

According to the criminal complaint, when both of the men were told what they were charged with, neither argued the charges.

