I would like to nominate Angi Jackson and Ellie Seagraves for a Sunshine Award. Angi and Ellie stepped up as gas station attendants when my dog got off her harness. I had two kids with me and they watched them until my wife got there, while I went after my dog. They are always making sure the kids have fun in the store looking for Spiderman.

Jason Brantner

