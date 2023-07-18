ANGI JACKSON AND ELLIE SEAGRAVES
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate Angi Jackson and Ellie Seagraves for a Sunshine Award. Angi and Ellie stepped up as gas station attendants when my dog got off her harness. I had two kids with me and they watched them until my wife got there, while I went after my dog. They are always making sure the kids have fun in the store looking for Spiderman.
Jason Brantner
