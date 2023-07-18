ANGI JACKSON AND ELLIE SEAGRAVES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Angi Jackson and Ellie Seagraves for a Sunshine Award. Angi and Ellie stepped up as gas station attendants when my dog got off her harness. I had two kids with me and they watched them until my wife got there, while I went after my dog. They are always making sure the kids have fun in the store looking for Spiderman.

Jason Brantner

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex
Ambulance
Ladysmith man dead after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County
FATAL CRASH WITNESS
UPDATE: Driver of semi-truck has been identified

Latest News

PAIN MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MARSHFIELD CLINIC – EAU CLAIRE
SCOTT WRITZ AND BROOKE VINER
ROBERT BLICHARZ
FAWN ARMSTRONG