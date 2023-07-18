Ashton’s Football Camp raises money, spirits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly 100 kids gathered Tuesday to practice football skills and remember a child who passed away.

Ashton’s Football Camp kicked off at 9:00 a.m. at Regis High School. The Camp features area football players as coaches, including former NFL players.

The event is also a way to remember Ashton Adams.

Ashton was diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer at a young age. He spent nearly half a year in the Ronald McDonald House before tragically passing away.

Martin Adams, Head Coach and Father of Ashton, says this day is special to him every year.

“The most enjoyment that I get out of the day is, number one, to dedicate a day to Ashton here, his name being said by so many people, having so many friends and family get together in his name,” Adams said.

Adams says the Football Camp not only honors Ashton, but also helps fund the Ronald McDonald house. Money raised at the Football Camp is set to be donated to the organization to help other children and families who need an extended stay in the hospital.

