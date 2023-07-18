Cameron man charged with possession of child porn sentenced

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron, Wis. man charged with possession of child porn is sentenced.

Court records show 59-year-old Duane Wisner is sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for 115 days and 10 years extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of suspected child pornography by a Facebook user.

The criminal complaint says a laptop was found during the search of Wisner’s apartment. The hard drive was removed from the laptop for examination by the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Authorities found several images of suspected child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, when shown a few of the images, Wisner admitted to authorities that he had either seen or could have seen the images. Wisner admitted he believes the ages of two of the children in one of the photos are around 10 years old and 12 years old.

