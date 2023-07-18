Community shares concerns at Altoona School Board Meeting

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona School District held a school board meeting Monday night where individuals spoke to address concerns involving administration and the work environment.

About 80 community members and staff attended the meeting where six individuals shared their concerns. One of the speakers was a former teacher with the district and she explained why she left the school district.

“I left Altoona feeling as if I was an ineffective teacher. The environment was toxic and I could trust no one,” the former employee said. “I have recently found out I’m not alone. Many of these same things were happening to others during this period. I’m not sure why I was targeted, but I know I don’t want anyone to go through this again.”

WEAU reached out to the Altoona School District Superintended Heidi Eliopoulos before the meeting, but she declined to comment at this time.

