I think a WEAU Sunshine Award should go to Fawn Armstrong. Fawn works for the elderly in the Aging & Disability Resource Center in the Rusk County courthouse. She is always polite and smiling. She goes the extra mile for the people she works with. We are so lucky to have such a dedicated person standing up for the elderly. Thanks Fawn!

Jo Hegeholz

