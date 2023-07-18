A first look into Baraboo 2023 Farm Technology Days

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s ‘Full Steam Ahead’ for Farm Technology Days in Baraboo.

“This is geared toward people in agriculture, and people who maybe aren’t a part of the agriculture community,” said Julia Nunes, former Alice in Dairyland and Farm Technology Days pubic relations co-chair.

The three-day event brings tens of thousands of visitors each year to check out the more than 500 commercial and educational vendors.

Attendees can watch equestrian performances, drone demonstrations, and learn about the latest innovations in farming equipment. On the southwest end of the grounds, dressed in red and white, you’ll find the Beef Tent.

“You know a lot of people don’t know we have 16,000 farms with beef cattle on them, our beef farms continue to increase here in Wisconsin,” said Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council. She goes on to note how the cattle industry is increasingly shifting from dairy to beef farming.

“A lot of dairy, crop farmers may be getting to retirement age, would have all the assets to still farm, are getting into the beef industry,” Horkan started. “But beef cattle need to be handled and worked differently than dairy cattle.”

Show attendees can visit and talk with cattle farmers, Wisconsin Beef Council, and Extension specialists. Eight beef cattle breeds are also under the red and white tent.

Governor Tony Evers opened the tradeshow Tuesday noting the agriculture workforce makes up 1 in 9 Wisconsinites.

“I’m really happy as Governor to continue working alongside hardworking people like the producers and processors that will be walking this grounds this week. And I know together we can a make sure that we remain a national leader in the agriculture industry for years and years to come,” Evers closed with.

Stealing focus for the tradeshow however are the youth-centric exhibits and vendors, indicated by green flags. “Hopefully this is a fun way to kind of commemorate their experience at Farm Technology Days and they learn a little something along the way,” smiled Nunes.

From the grounds of Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, visitors will have access to more than 500 commercial and educational vendors from Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 20.

As the state’s most prominent outdoor agricultural event, it welcomes more than 45,000 attendees each year.

There will also be tours to visit 6 Baraboo area farms and agribusiness. To sign up for tours see here.

The grounds will be open each day from 9a.m. to 4p.m. Tickets are $10 per person when paying with cash, $12 with credit, kids 12 and under can attend for free.

