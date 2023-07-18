Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Pierce County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
TOWN OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested a man following a pursuit and a crash in Pierce County.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 16, 2023, around 2:51 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a SUV and initiated a pursuit near the intersection of County Road QQ and State Highway 35 in the Town of Oak Grove.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV lost control shortly after the pursuit and was involved in a crash on State Road 35 near 468th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Deandre Amaud Harrington of Columbia Heights, Minn. and was later arrested.

Harrington was taken from the scene by Allina EMS to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.

