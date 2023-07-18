The next front brings scattered midweek storms in an otherwise dry forecast

Cooler air made for an early-fall feel today, as temperatures were 10-15 degrees below average. An upper trough centered just north of the Great Lakes will be moving further away tonight while a weak surface high slides in from the west. Clouds will be giving way to a mostly clear sky tonight, and with light winds and dry air it will again cool off nicely with lows not far from 50. The high will provide light winds tomorrow and we will start off Tuesday with more sunshine. Some clouds will build for the afternoon but partial sunshine will continue, leading to a warmer afternoon. We will see temperatures return closer to average with highs up around 80.

Weak high pressure moves to the Great Lakes (weau)

Low pressure is forecast to track from Southern Canada into Minnesota on Wednesday, with a warm front arriving in Wisconsin by early in the day. This may bring a few scattered showers and storms in the morning, while the cold front will continue chances for additional activity into the afternoon and evening. This again looks to be a hit and miss situation, with no widespread rain expected. Still, those that do get some of the storms may see some heavy rainfall. The timing will impact daytime highs, but the airmass will be warm, so with enough sunshine temperatures will be able to rise through the 80s. As the system slides to our east on Thursday, upper level energy may still touch off a few stray showers and storms, but chances will be lower. It will also cool some with highs dropping back to the upper 70s. By Friday and into the start of the weekend another high will be sliding through the Plains, returning dry weather. A flat upper level flow will also allow us to see average highs in the low and mid 80s. There are hints that even warmer air will take hold into early next week as some of the western heat ridge shifts eastward.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.