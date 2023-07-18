No one hurt after structure fire in La Crosse

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in La Crosse Monday.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6:48 p.m. on July 17, 2023, in the block of 30th Street South.

Officials with the La Crosse Fire Department say fire crews arrived to find a garage fully involved in fire. Crews extinguished the fire and kept the fire from extending into the home next to it. Residents were home at the time, and nobody was in the garage upon the arrival of fire crews. The garage sustained heavy fire damage.

La Crosse Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, no one was reported to be hurt and no tenants were displaced from their homes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls
barn weddings
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues
Ambulance
Ladysmith man dead after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex

Latest News

Flowers blooming at House #1 from the 2023 Gardens In Bloom Tour.
Wake up and smell the roses at the Gardens In Bloom Tour
"Gardens in Bloom Tour" Highlights Eight Gardens in the Eau Claire Area (3)
"Gardens in Bloom Tour" Highlights Eight Gardens in the Eau Claire Area (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/18/2023 6 a.m.