No one hurt after structure fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in La Crosse Monday.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6:48 p.m. on July 17, 2023, in the block of 30th Street South.

Officials with the La Crosse Fire Department say fire crews arrived to find a garage fully involved in fire. Crews extinguished the fire and kept the fire from extending into the home next to it. Residents were home at the time, and nobody was in the garage upon the arrival of fire crews. The garage sustained heavy fire damage.

La Crosse Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, no one was reported to be hurt and no tenants were displaced from their homes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.