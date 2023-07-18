PAIN MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MARSHFIELD CLINIC – EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Pain Management Team of Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. I want to give a giant thank you and a shout out for all they do. As someone who is new to the pain management team and is currently navigating through a painful and chronic condition, the staff have gone above and beyond to help me and make sure my needs are met. I feel so lucky and thankful to be a patient there. I just want them to know that they are so appreciated for the excellent care they give out. Chronic pain often comes with anger and frustration so I’m sure they deal with a lot of grumpy patients. Again, I just want them to know how appreciated they are and how much their care means to me.

Katie Nyseth

