I want to nominate Scott Writz and Brooke Viner for the Sunshine Award. Scott is an RN and Brooke is an aide with St. Croix Hospice in Eau Claire. They both were the most wonderful, kind, gentle, and caring wingless angels that took care of my late sister. They always made sure I was taken care of as well. I want them to know how much I appreciate their care.

Tammy Franson

