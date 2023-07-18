Sen. Johnson, Republicans demand whistleblower protections in Biden bribery allegations


FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters on June 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) led a group of twenty-three Republican senators in calling on the DOJ and FBI to commit to protecting agency whistleblowers who disclosed the existence of FBI records alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

“Whistleblowers have and continue to play a vital role in exposing government misconduct at all levels. Without whistleblowers, Congress would have never known the existence of the unclassified FD-1023 form involving an alleged multi-million dollar bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and a foreign national,” the lawmakers wrote.

Federal law prohibits agencies from retaliating against employees for whistleblowing. The senators seek express commitments from Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray to follow this law.

“Accordingly, we demand that you commit that no taxpayer funds will be used by DOJ or FBI to expose the identity of or retaliate against any whistleblowers,” the lawmakers continued.

Earlier this month, Sens. Johnson and Grassley led an effort to prevent retaliation against IRS whistleblowers who called attention to irregularities in the Hunter Biden investigation.

