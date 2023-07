EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire 17U American Legion Baseball team defeated Superior to clinch a spot at the state tournament.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers took on the Marshfield Chaparrals in non-league action.

Also, UW-Eau Claire announced the hiring of Cade Stackpool as the new Head Women’s Golf Coach.

